



By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Our wonderful autumn weekend continued today with bright skies and pleasantly cool temps in the upper 40s to lower 50s. It’ll be another mainly clear and cold night with temps around town dropping to 40, with some sub-freezing temps for the outlying ‘burbs. Bundle up!

Expect a beautiful start to the work week tomorrow with bright skies, light breezes and temps once again in the lower 50s. Some extra clouds move in tomorrow night with a weak storm system that will graze us on Tuesday. It’ll be mild and mostly cloudy Tuesday with a high near 60 and a chance for some light showers, mainly south and east.

The rest of the week features a quiet Wednesday before big changes for Thursday into the weekend. Expect our next chance for rain on Thursday afternoon and night with perhaps some snow mixed in north and west, and then temps crash heading into the weekend with highs only in the low 40s. Just a reminder that we’re getting closer to winter!