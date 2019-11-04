Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A rent dispute may have led to a violent altercation in Brooklyn, sources tell CBS2.
Police say two suspects hit a 47-year-old man in the face and pushed him down the stairs around 3 p.m. Sunday at an apartment on Eighth Avenue near 58th Street in Sunset Park.
One of the attackers allegedly stole the victim’s cellphone and smashed it, while the other pointed a gun at his head and threatened to shoot.
The suspects took off in an unknown direction.
Police said the man refused medical attention for cuts and bruises.
Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637.