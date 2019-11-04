Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A former karate instructor was to be sentenced in a Manhattan courtroom on Monday for sexually abusing underage students.
Hector Bencosme, 59, pleaded guilty last month to abusing four girls between the ages of 14 and 15 during lessons in the basement of a building in Inwood.
He also admitted to possessing child pornography documenting the abuse.
Prosecutors said the victims and their families were to deliver statements before the sentencing.
Bencosme, who was arrested in May of last year, is expected to receive 10 years in prison as part of his plea deal.