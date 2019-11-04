Comments
by Justin Lewis, CBS2 Meteorologist
Sunshine will ultimately win out today with just a few passing clouds. Expect temperatures to come up just a little shy of normal in the mid-50s.
More clouds will filter in tonight ahead of our next system, though we’ll remain dry. Temperatures are only expected to dip into the upper 40s and low 50s.
There’s a chance of showers tomorrow, but the best chance looks to be south and east of the city. It will be a little milder, as well, with highs around 60°.
As for Wednesday, expect more sunshine in the mix as high pressure regains control. Temperatures will be running a little cooler with highs in the low 50s.