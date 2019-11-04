Comments
RAHWAY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A Rahway, New Jersey, man has been found guilty of violently sexually assaulting a woman in 2018.
The Union County prosecutor’s office says 25-year-old Jermaine Ramirez was convicted on charges of sexual assault, burglary and aggravated criminal sexual contact Monday following a month-long trial.
Officers were sent to a home on East Hazelwood Avenue in Rahway on June 29, 2018, and found a 67-year-old woman suffering from multiple injuries. The woman told investigators she woke up as an unknown male suspect grabbed her, then pinned her down and sexually assaulted her.
Ramirez was identified as a suspect and arrested a few days later.
According to the prosecutor’s office, Ramirez faces 10-30 years in prison. He will be sentenced in January 2020.