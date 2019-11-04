Comments
SOMERVILLE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — There’s a Hepatitis A warning in New Jersey.
The state’s health department says a deli worker at a ShopRite in Somerville has tested positive for the virus.
In-store deli purchases made from Oct. 13-31 should be thrown out.
A spokesperson says the store has since been deep-cleaned and sanitized.
If you think you may have been exposed, you should contact your doctor.
Hepatitis A is a disease of the liver caused by a virus. Symptoms may include fever, feeling tired, poor appetite, dark yellow urine, stomach pain, diarrhea, vomiting, yellow skin or eyes.