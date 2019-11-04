Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A special blessing took place Monday for the animals in Radio City Music Hall’s annual Christmas Spectacular.
The camels, sheep and donkey appearing in the show’s nativity scene were blessed by Timothy Cardinal Dolan.
Some of the Rockettes were also outside the music hall joining the animals’ first day of rehearsals for this year’s show.
“This gets me in the Christmas spirit, and the light of Christmas,” said Dolan.
The “living nativity” scene has been part of the Radio City Christmas show since it first began in 1933.