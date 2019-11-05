Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man was caught on camera stealing a child’s scooter from a home in Queens.
The theft happened Monday morning at 69th Street and Juniper Boulevard in Middle Village.
The suspect had the hood of his winter coat pulled up close to his face as he snatched the scooter from the steps.
He’s then seen riding off.
The 10-year-old victim’s mother says this isn’t the first time something has been stolen from the front of their family’s home.