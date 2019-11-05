ELECTION DAY 2019When & Where To Vote, Plus What's On The Ballot
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man was caught on camera stealing a child’s scooter from a home in Queens.

The theft happened Monday morning at 69th Street and Juniper Boulevard in Middle Village.

A man was caught on camera stealing a child’s scooter from a home in Queens. (Credit: Marg Sky/Facebook)

The suspect had the hood of his winter coat pulled up close to his face as he snatched the scooter from the steps.

He’s then seen riding off.

The 10-year-old victim’s mother says this isn’t the first time something has been stolen from the front of their family’s home.

