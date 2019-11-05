



– Polls have closed in New York’s first election with early voting, and results are starting to come in.

Polls closed at 9 p.m. Tuesday as people across the state cast ballots in county and municipal races.

With 100% of the precincts reporting, the Associated Press says incumbent New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams has won re-election with 73% of the vote. Republican challenger Joe Borelli received 25%.

Williams initially won the post in a special election in February, which was set after Letitia James won her bid to become state Attorney General.

Democrat Melinda Katz, who was running for Queens District Attorney, declared victory in a speech to her supporters in Forest Hills, although CBS2 does not have any confirmation on the winner of the race.

Katz won a very close Democratic primary and was a heavy favorite in the race against Republican Joe Murray.

NEW YORK ELECTION RESULTS

With no federal or statewide contests on the ballot, turnout was expected to be low.

But this year’s contests served as a rehearsal for next year’s blockbuster presidential race.

It marked the first time New York allowed all registered voters to cast ballots before Election Day. Officials said roughly a quarter million ballots were cast in the state between Oct. 26 and Sunday.

The most interesting contest took place in New York City, where a referendum was held to decide whether to adopt ranked choice voting in future elections.

