Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A gunman was caught on camera opening fire on a busy Harlem street in broad daylight.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A gunman was caught on camera opening fire on a busy Harlem street in broad daylight.
Police released surveillance video of the shocking incident Monday.
Shots rang out around 1 p.m. on Halloween near the corner of Lenox Avenue and 139th Street.
Police said a man on a bicycle fired several rounds, sending people running for cover. Fortunately, no one was hurt.
The suspect rode off in an unknown direction.
Now, police need the public’s help tracking him down.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting 274637.