By Giorgio Panetta
CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Morning!
Temps are on the mild side today. We’re forecasting a high of 60 degrees in NYC! It comes with the chance for some daytime rain, however, and it could be on the strong side as it passes the boroughs.
Right now, the chance of rain exists from just after the morning commute — let’s say after 9:30 a.m. — until about 3 p.m. on the east end of Long Island. It should clear the city by 1 or 2ish.
The day begins a bit warmer as well when compared to the last couple of chilly nights. Upper 40s for the most part, low 50s at the coasts.
Tomorrow is pleasant, but Thursday night into Friday morning we could get some mixed precip and wet snow well north and west.
Check back in every day this week for the latest on our possible first flakes!