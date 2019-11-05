Comments
There will be some extra clouds in the mix today, but we should see some breaks of sun, as well. It will be a few degrees warmer than yesterday with highs in the low 60s.
We’ll see a few clouds this evening with more clearing into the overnight hours. It will be colder, as well, as temperatures falling into the low 40s.
We’re in for a mostly sunny day tomorrow as high pressure gets a firm grip on the area. Temperatures will only warm into the low 50s.
As for Thursday, we’ll get off to a dry start, but we’ll see rain move into the area later in the day and at night. And if it’s sufficiently cold north and west, we may also see a little snow.