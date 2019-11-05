Comments
JERSEY CITY (CBSNewYork) – An investigation is underway in Jersey City after a pedestrian was struck and killed on a busy roadway Tuesday.
JERSEY CITY (CBSNewYork) – An investigation is underway in Jersey City after a pedestrian was struck and killed on a busy roadway Tuesday.
It happened around 8 a.m. near Broadway on Route 1 & 9.
The victim was mowed down by a tractor trailer, which was still on the scene after the incident.
It’s unclear how the crash occurred or if any charges will be filed.
There’s no word yet on the identity of the victim.