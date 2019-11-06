ELECTION RESULTSSee Winners In New York's County And Municipal Races
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A little boy is again enjoying his Halloween loot thanks to some thoughtful Transit officers.

The NYPD tweeted out a photos of one of the officers buying a boy a brand new bag of Airheads candy.

They say two Transit officers saw the trick-or-treater lose his Halloween candy after his bucket got knocked over at a busy train station.

The officers then restocked the treats.

