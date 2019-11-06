Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A little boy is again enjoying his Halloween loot thanks to some thoughtful Transit officers.
The NYPD tweeted out a photos of one of the officers buying a boy a brand new bag of Airheads candy.
With the drop of a hat, our @NYPDTransit officers snapped into action when a trick-or-treater lost his well-earned Halloween candy after his bucket was knocked to the floor of a busy train station. Officers Delloiacono & Maisonet witnessed what happened & replenished his sweets🍬 pic.twitter.com/UM1lObGD7F
— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) November 5, 2019
They say two Transit officers saw the trick-or-treater lose his Halloween candy after his bucket got knocked over at a busy train station.
The officers then restocked the treats.