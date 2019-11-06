NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams says he’s in the final stages of considering a run for mayor.
During an interview on CBSN New York today, the former NYPD officer said it’s something he’s wanted to do for a long time.
“I think it’s the right time, I believe that I’m concerned about what I’m seeing in the city,” he said. “There’s a level of dysfunctionality in government.
“We’re going to move to the final stage to sit down and do a complete analysis, but I’m ready,” said Adams. “This is something that I’ve wanted to do for the city of New York since I wore a bulletproof vest.”
Full Interview: Eric Adams On CBSN New York
Loree Sutton, the former commissioner of the city’s Department of Veterans’ services, has filed a campaign committee to run for mayor.
Other expected 2021 candidates include Comptroller Scott Stringer, Council Speaker Corey Johnson and Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr.