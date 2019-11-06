



– When is a big drug bust not a big drug bust?

The NYPD 75th Precinct took to Twitter on Tuesday to brag about 106 pounds of marijuana it seized from a delivery “destined for our city streets.”

One problem: That “marijuana” turned out actually to be legally-grown hemp from licensed Vermont farmers, bound for a CBD store in Brooklyn.

The hemp contained no significant level of the THC component that gives cannabis its narcotic effects.

The tweet showed a photo of two officers surrounded by dozens of plant-filled bags displayed on several tables.

Officers Greenidge and Ganshaw from the @NYPD75Pct used precision policing and relentless follow-up, along with a great working relationship with @FedEx and other local law enforcement officials, to confiscate 106 pounds of marijuana that was destined for our city streets. pic.twitter.com/OnRyLsH90D — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) November 5, 2019

“Officers Greenidge and Ganshaw from the @NYPD75Pct used precision policing and relentless follow-up, along with a great working relationship with @FedEx and other local law enforcement officials, to confiscate 106 pounds of marijuana that was destined for our city streets,” the tweet read.

Oren Levy of GreenAngels CBD told the NY Post that a “gung-ho” FedEx driver reported the shipment to the 75th Precinct when it arrived in Brooklyn.

“Industry hemp looks like real weed,” Levy told the Post. “It’s the same species of plant, it’s just the chemical compound is different.”

Growing hemp commercially became legal last year under the 2018 Farm Bill thanks in part to the advocacy of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

The CBD shop responded to the tweet on Instagram, citing the paperwork for the hemp was accounted for with the shipment.

“This was our shipment. My brother was falsely arrested. Those bags were all hemp,” posted GreenAngelCBD. “All documents were in each box. The farm also called them to give them all there (sic) paperwork proving it’s all hemp! Please spread the word! We need to let people know we are not criminals!”

Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food & Markets is currently working to help finalize plans for local farmers to grow and sell hemp crops such as the batch intercepted in New York City.