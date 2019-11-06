PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A car smashed through a fence and crashed into a swimming pool this morning on Long Island.

The accident happened around 10 a.m. at a home on Sunnyvale Road in Port Washington.

CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff spoke with the stunned homeowner, Deborah Wrynn.

“I look out the kitchen window and I see water dripping down all the windows in the back of the house. I was like, what happened?” she said. “Then, I noticed the top of the car. I was like, ‘oh my goodness.'”

The driver and passenger were unable to get out as water filled the vehicle.

“The adrenaline is still kicking in here. It’s scary, very scary to see something like this happen,” said neighbor Carol Kronenberg.

Emergency responders quickly broke the windows and rescued the victims, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

“Could have been a disaster, and this side of the pool is the deep side,” Kronenberg said.

“Luckily, they landed in the shallow end,” said Wrynn. “It was a little unnerving, but thankfully they were fine.”

It’s unclear what caused the car to veer off Port Washington Boulevard.

The vehicle appeared to have an Uber decal on its dashboard, Gusoff reported.