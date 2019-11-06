



A deadly hit-and-run is under investigation this morning in Queens.

Police are trying to track down the driver who mowed down a woman last night in Jamaica. Sources tell CBS2 the car involved was stolen.

The deadly crash happened around 9:15 p.m. outside a Long Island Rail Road station at Archer Avenue and Sutphin Boulevard.

“We heard a loud boom… We all ran across the street, a group of my friends, to go see what was happening,” witness Jade Turner said. “It was some lady stuck in between the car… The car flew and hit her.”

Neighbors rushed to help when they saw the woman pinned underneath the gray car’s tires.

“Just blood coming from her. She wasn’t moving or anything. Everybody was trying to speak to her,” said Turner. “We all helped and pushed the car off of her, and we saw them trying to revive her, like bring her back to life or whatever, but it didn’t happen.”

She was pronounced dead at the hospital. Her name has not been released.

“A lot of people was out here crying, because it could’ve been one of us under there, you know,” Turner said.

Sources told CBS2 the person behind the wheel ditched the stolen car and ran off after the crash.

Police took a man into custody, thinking he was somehow involved because he was acting erratically at the scene. But he was later released without being charged.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting 274637.