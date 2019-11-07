Comments
NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A special celebration was held by the Archdiocese of Newark to honor law enforcement personnel from across New Jersey.
The 27th annual “blue mass” was held Thursday morning at the Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart.
The pews were filled with law enforcement members from Bergen, Essex, Hudson, and Union counties.
The mass honors the dedication and sacrifices by active, retired and deceased personnel.
“In remembering and thanking the law enforcement community for all the gifts, even your lives, that you offer to the citizens of the state,” said Cardinal Joseph Tobin.
The mass also featured honor guard units, bagpipers, and drummers from throughout New Jersey.