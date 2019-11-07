



Gang Green’s star running back is a bit banged up, but the team is optimistic he’ll be able to play Sunday, while Big Blue’s standout tight end looks like a longer shot to suit up when the disappointing teams meet at MetLife Stadium.

Bell sat out practice Wednesday with ankle and knee soreness, a day after an MRI revealed no structural damage.

“He was trying to practice today,” coach Adam Gase said. “We were discouraging that. We thought it wouldn’t be the right thing for him to do, go out there and practice. And, so he finally was like, ‘Yeah, you’re right, probably should stay inside and work out.’

“I think he is going to be all right. He’s just really sore right now.”

Coach Gase speaks to the media before Thursday's practice of Giants week. https://t.co/3hHuin8XHp — New York Jets (@nyjets) November 7, 2019

Bell was injured late during New York’s 26-18 loss at Miami on Sunday. He never left the game and Gase didn’t know Bell’s knee or ankle were bothering him until Monday, when Bell missed a meeting to have tests.

“He kind of took a weird hit there late in the game,” Gase said. “I don’t think it really hit him until almost like a day later.”

MORE: New York Jets 2020 NFL Draft Targets

Bell is off to a sluggish start in his first season with the Jets. He has 415 yards on 125 carries, a 3.3 average that ranks as the lowest of his career. Bell ranks second on the team with 40 receptions, but he has scored just two touchdowns overall — one each rushing and receiving.

When the Jets promoted Josh Adams from the practice squad Tuesday, it added to the fear that Bell could be sidelined for at least this week. Instead, it was just a matter of the Jets wanting to give Adams, who led Philadelphia in rushing last season, a look in the last half of the season.

“We’ve been talking about this for a couple of weeks, getting him up,” Gase said. “We brought him here for a reason. He’s explosive, he’s been doing really well in practice, been doing a great job with the defense. We’re just trying to get some of these younger guys, we have practice squad guys that we think can contribute and help us in some way.”

Center Ryan Kalil (knee), linebacker C.J. Mosley (groin) and safety Rontez Miles (neck/hip) also sat out Wednesday.

As for the Giants, Engram, their leading receiver, has a sprained left foot, and his status for Sunday’s game is uncertain.

Wearing a walking boot on his foot, the Giants tight end described his injury Wednesday as a low-grade sprain.

Engram did not join teammates for a jog-through.

“It could be a lot worse, I guess around the Lisfranc area. I don’t know all the details,” Engram said. “I just have to go with the routine, roll with the punches.”

Engram, who has 44 catches for 467 yards and three touchdowns, said he has been told he does not have the more severe Lisfranc sprain, which could end a player’s season.

Engram said he was hurt in the third quarter of Monday night’s 37-18 loss to the Cowboys when someone rolled on his foot. He aggravated it in the fourth quarter. His foot was swollen after the game.

The Giants (2-7) have a bye after Sunday’s game, so Engram might be given a little extra time to get healthy.

Engram said he has never had this type of injury. Treatment will be rehabilitation. He said the coaches and medical staff will determine whether he plays against the Jets (1-7).

“It’s tough, I definitely hate missing time, I hate not being out there playing football,” Engram said. “It’s out of my control, so I just have to control what I can and get back as soon as I can.”

Engram said his agent asked to Giants to send to test results to foot specialist Dr. Robert Anderson for a second opinion.

Coach Pat Shurmur said center Jon Halapio did not work out Wednesday because of a hamstring injury. If he cannot play Sunday, Spencer Pulley will replace him. Pulley started nine games at center last season.

Wide receiver Sterling Shepard also missed the workout. He was in Pittsburgh to have his second concussion of the season re-evaluated. Shepard has missed the last four games, and five overall.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)