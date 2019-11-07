Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The pumpkin smasher has been caught, police say.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The pumpkin smasher has been caught, police say.
They’ve found the man they say was caught on surveillance video smashing pumpkins along 81st Avenue in Bay Ridge before Halloween.
🚨Update🚨 An arrest has been made for the male pictured below. pic.twitter.com/eLzmqTLc3S
— NYPD 68th Precinct (@NYPD68Pct) November 6, 2019
MORE: Homeowner Censors “Mooning” Pumpkin Man Halloween Display After Complaints
According to the NYPD, Daniel McGrath was arrested Tuesday after being stopped by police for driving with a broken tail light. Police say he was found with cocaine and they later determined he was the pumpkin smasher.
He’s been charged with possession of a controlled substance, insufficient tail lamp and criminal mischief.