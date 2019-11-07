CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The pumpkin smasher has been caught, police say.

They’ve found the man they say was caught on surveillance video smashing pumpkins along 81st Avenue in Bay Ridge before Halloween.

According to the NYPD, Daniel McGrath was arrested Tuesday after being stopped by police for driving with a broken tail light. Police say he was found with cocaine and they later determined he was the pumpkin smasher.

He’s been charged with possession of a controlled substance, insufficient tail lamp and criminal mischief.

