NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The search is on for a suspect police say launched an unprovoked and random attack on an 81-year-old.
Surveillance cameras caught the man running up behind the elderly victim – who was reading the newspaper – and kicking him from behind.
It happened just before 9 a.m. Thursday morning on Jerome Avenue in the Fordham Heights section of the Bronx.
The force of the blow knocked the victim to the ground. He was later treated for shoulder and wrist injuries.
Investigators say the attacker fled the area, heading north on North Avenue.
Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting 274637.