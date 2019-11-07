



– On Monday, the country will honor all the brave men and women who fought for our country during Veterans Day

CBSN New York’s John Dias explains how a vet in Queens does that every day with the help from his art.

Picture this: No instructions, or kits. Just a building plan he created in his own head to create not just one model war ship, but nearly 100.

Raymond Daughtry, 87, is a decorated veteran who uses art to express himself.

He constructs museum-quality model WWII naval warships from scratch.

Recently, his version of the U.S.S. Arizona was on sale for $15,000 at an art show benefiting JASA, one of the largest New York City nonprofits providing programming for the lives of aging New Yorkers.

Daughtry served in the 19th Infantry Battalion, Second Division from 1950 to 1954. He says expressing yourself through art is good way resource for veterans, especially those who are aging and facing mental health struggles.

His artwork helps them everyday when they come see what he’s done.

“If it helps them, and it inspires them to want to build, that’s good, that’s something that came because of my efforts,” said Daughtry.

“I think art is therapeutic to help them move past any negative feelings of their past,” said JASA’s Aisha Parillon.

Daughtry just finished a model of an Italian warship. He is already brainstorming his next piece of art.