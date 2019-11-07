NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD has released new video of a vicious attack on a 67-year-old hardware store employee in the Bronx.
The man was knocked unconscious and suffered a fractured orbital socket.
The attack happened back on Sept. 25 at J and A Hardware on Longwood Avenue.
Police said two suspects entered the store and started knocking items off the shelves. The worker confronted them, and a struggle spilled out onto the sidewalk.
Surveillance video shows one of the suspects come out of nowhere and kick the man in the chest, knocking him onto the pavement and causing him to hit his head.
The employee was rushed to NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln in serious but stable condition.
Investigators hope the newly released video will help track down men responsible.
Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting 274637.