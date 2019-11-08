Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A teenager has been arrested in connection to a series of alleged anti-Semitic hate crimes in Brooklyn.
Police say the 16-year-old was arrested Friday morning.
APPREHENDED!!!
HCTF has made the first arrest in a series of Anti-Semitic incidents in #boropark @NYPD66Pct https://t.co/bu3Nh1uyfi
— NYPD Hate Crimes (@NYPDHateCrimes) November 8, 2019
Surveillance video captured the four incidents, which occurred in Borough Park last weekend.
In one incident, a passenger in a car allegedly punched a Hasidic man who was walking down the street. In other incidents, the suspects appear to chase the victims.
The teen is facing harassment charges in connection to the four incidents. Police are searching for three other suspects.