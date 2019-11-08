Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – There’ll be a groundbreaking Friday on a major project to preserve remnants of the 1964 World’s Fair.
The $24 million effort will preserve the historic pavilion towers in Flushing Meadows-Corona Park, Queens.
It includes structural work, and the addition of architectural lighting to highlight what was the New York State Pavilion, originally designed by famed architect Philip Johnson.
Funding is shared by Queens, the mayor’s office and the city council.