Despite ample sunshine, we’ll continue to struggle this afternoon in the temperature department — 40° if we’re lucky. But with the winds, it will never feel that warm anyway: only around 30°.

Tonight’s our coldest night yet with temperatures even in the city dipping into the 20s. And across or distant suburbs, expect temperatures to dip into the teens.

Tomorrow will remain cold, but we’ll catch a break in the wind department, so it won’t feel as harsh. Temperatures will be running ever-so-slightly warmer in the low 40s.

As for Sunday, expect partly sunny skies with temperatures running about 10° warmer. Highs will be in the low 50s.

