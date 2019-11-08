



It’s unclear exactly what the substance was, but police say it may have been fentanyl or heroin.

Officers raided an apartment around 7:40 p.m. Thursday on Willis Avenue near 140th Street in the Mott Haven section and took several people into custody.

“I live across the hall from the apartment they raided. We heard a big bang, police ‘open up,’ they raided in, flash grenade, boom, and next thing you know, they’re taking out people,” one neighbor told CBS2. “It was a little scary, but it’s not normal in this neighborhood.”

She said she usually says hello to her neighbors and was shocked to see them under arrest.

“It’s a quiet building. Very quiet, very private,” she said.

One officer reported feeling some side effects, but there were no injuries.

Seven people were arrested on charges of reckless endangerment and criminal use of drug paraphernalia. Two of them were also charged with resisting arrest.