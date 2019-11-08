



– Some residents in an Ocean County , N.J. neighborhood says they are scared to leave their home because of troublesome turkeys

CBSN New York’s Meg Baker checked out the bird battle.

She went on a wild turkey hunt in the Holiday City neighborhood in Toms River Friday, but didn’t spot any.

Some residents she spoke with say when the birds are hungry, you know it, because they come right up to the door.

“It is a problem. You know, it really is. My mailman, if he was here, he said they’re worse than dogs. They’re dangerous,” said resident Cindy Lijoi.

Some residents of the retirement community say the large flock of wild turkeys blocks traffic, and sometimes makes it impossible to walk out the front door.

“The other day, I went to come out of the house, and there were so many right by my car that I really didn’t want to come out of the house,” Lijoi said. “I’ve had them, some of the males have come after me, and then I just go back in the house.”

Toms River Animal Control Chief Richard Barbosa says he keeps getting calls about aggressive turkeys.

“I have had people say they peck at their car. Things like that. They like shiny things,” Barbosa said.

But he says his hands are tied.

“If an animal is sick or injured, be it domestic or wildlife, we can do something about it. We can come help that animal. These fall under nuisance wildlife and we are not allowed to trap wildlife. We’re not allowed to relocate wildlife,” Barbosa said.

The township has been in touch with state Fish and Wildlife officials, who have told them it’s up to the USDA to decide what to do about the large birds.

So what should residents do now?

“They don’t like loud noises, so you can bang pots and pans together. You can run at them, they’ll run away. One thing that sounds silly is one thing silly but open closing umbrella and walking towards them, they feel threatened, they leave. That’s something that you have to keep doing though every time you see them at your house until they get the hint that they’re not welcome,” Barbosa said.

CBS2 has reached out to the USDA. We are awaiting a response.