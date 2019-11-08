BREAKINGFirefighters Battle 3-Alarm Blaze At Warehouse In Brooklyn
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – She is simply the best.

“Tina: The Tina Turner Musical” made its Broadway debut last night.

The musical takes the audience through the star’s life – from her childhood, all the way to her 1980s comeback.

The Queen of Rock and Roll was there to take it all in and joined the cast for the curtain call.

“I can never be as happy as I am now,” she said. “I want to thank all of these people.”

Tuner walked the red carpet and sat next to friends Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King.

