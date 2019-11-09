Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for three suspects accused of robbing a Brooklyn deliveryman at gunpoint.
It happened on Nov. 2 at 48th Street near Sixth Avenue in Sunset Park.
Investigators say the 21-year-old victim was beaten before being robbed of $380.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.