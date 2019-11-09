ROCKVILLE, Md. (CBSNewYork/CNN) – A Maryland pharmaceutical company claims they may have created a potential cure for HIV.
American Gene Technologies announced it filed a 1,000-page application with the FDA on Wednesday as scientists there believe they have created a gene therapy unlike any other.
“We are doing this with a purpose with improving people’s living, relieving suffering and increasing their lifespan,” Irene Tennant said, via CNN.
AGT, announced the submission of an investigational new drug application for the company’s lead HIV program called AGT 103-T.
The single-dose drug has a simple purpose, to eradicate HIV once and for all. AGT said they are hoping to hear from the FDA before the end of the year.
If their application is approved, phase one clinical trials could begin in January.
