MELVILLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A Long Island woman is facing charges after allegedly threatening and harassing a child with special needs.
New York State Police say 26-year-old Krista M. Sewell, of Melville, was arrested Thursday.
Sewell is accused of harassing a child who suffers from harlequin ichthyosis, a severe genetic disorder that affects the skin. Police did not release the victim’s age.
State Police say for nearly a year, Sewell sent threatening messages to the victim and the victim’s family on Facebook, Instagram and GoFundMe. She also allegedly sent threatening letters in the mail to the victim’s home.
Sewell is facing charges of aggravated harassment, stalking and hate crime/aggravated harassment.
Anyone who believes they may be a victim of a similar incident involving Sewell is asked to contact New York State Police by calling (845) 802-9296.