CHESTNUT RIDGE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Police in New Jersey are on the hunt for a man seen committing a disturbing act in public – appearing to be wearing nothing but high heel shoes.
The Glassboro Police Department released images of the nude suspect while he was in front of a home in Chestnut Ridge.
Police say he committed a lewd act on the homeowner’s front steps in the early morning hours back on Nov. 3.
The naked suspect then went back to his car and fled the area.
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact D/Cpl. Howery at 856-881-1501, ext. 88167.
Anonymous tips can also be made by texting GLASSPD and your tip to 847411 (tip411).