By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
BRR!!! It was another frigid start this morning with many spots well outside the City starting in the TEENS! Even closer to Manhattan temps were in the mid and upper 20s. Expect bright skies through the day with temps only climbing into the upper 30s and low 40s. Bundle up!
Tomorrow will be a more comfortable finish to the weekend with temps reaching the lower 50s around town. There will be a bit more cloud cover and there’s the slightest chance of a shower well north of NYC. Most spots will stay dry.
Veterans Day on Monday will be even milder with temps nearing 60 for some, but with mostly cloudy skies and a late night rain chance. Tuesday looks like the best bet of precip with a cold rain in NYC and perhaps some wet snow north and west, and temps crash Tuesday night with lows falling back to the teens and 20s!