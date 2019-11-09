CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By Giorgio Panetta
CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer

It’s very cold today, especially right now! It’s in the 20s across much of the area, but not to worry we do bounce back this afternoon.

(Credit: CBS2)

Expect warm(ish) sunshine and temps around 42°. Sunday is definitely the warmer half of the weekend. Expect temps to get into the lower 50s.

(Credit: CBS2)

Another chance of rain and snow returns Tuesday. By Wednesday, Arctic Air invades the Northeast again, and keeps us super cold. The good news is it’s a one day affair. Check back in soon and have a great weekend.

