By Giorgio Panetta
CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
It’s very cold today, especially right now! It’s in the 20s across much of the area, but not to worry we do bounce back this afternoon.
Expect warm(ish) sunshine and temps around 42°. Sunday is definitely the warmer half of the weekend. Expect temps to get into the lower 50s.
Another chance of rain and snow returns Tuesday. By Wednesday, Arctic Air invades the Northeast again, and keeps us super cold. The good news is it’s a one day affair. Check back in soon and have a great weekend.