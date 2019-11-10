Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to find a vehicle connected to a fatal hit-and-run in Brooklyn.
It happened on Oct. 28 in Cypress Hills.
Police say 50-year-old Vabita Arjune, of Brooklyn, was trying to cross Liberty Avenue near Crescent Street when she was struck by a gray sedan.
The driver did not stop.
Arjune was taken to Jamaica Medical Center. She died from her injuries on Nov. 7.
Investigators believe the suspect’s vehicle is a gray 2014-15 Hyundai Sonata with driver’s side mirror damage.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.