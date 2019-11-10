



– In this week’s Furry Friend Finder , we introduce you to Rita and Yasmin.

Rita is a 4-year-old, 13-pound, sweet-natured, loving terrier mix. Rita was originally found alone on the street in Brazil, starving and ill. Luckily she was rescued, received medical attention and good food, and regained her health. Here in New York City, Rita enjoys meeting new people and going for her walks.

Yasmin is a 2-year-old, 12-pound, quiet, chihuahua-hound mix. Yasmin is from Brazil and traveled to New York City with Rita. Shy at first, once Yasmin knows you, she is very playful and outgoing. Yasmin is a very sweet, loving dog who would love to curl up in your lap.

We also have a Furry Friend Finder update: Everyone was delighted that Martha and Carlos adopted April, now renamed Abril Primavera – which is Spanish for April Spring! Abril Primavera is delighted to have a new sister, 12-year-old Nini – a Chihuahua – and a new brother, 16-year-old Paulie, a Green Quaker Parrot. Abril and Nini travel everywhere together in the same carrier. At home, they all love to hang out together on the same bed and watch TV.

You can keep track of the animals that are still looking for homes and see which ones have been adopted by a loving family at humanesocietyny.org. The Humane Society of New York is located at 306 E. 59th St. near Second Avenue in Manhattan.