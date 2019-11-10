Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A big burglary investigation was underway in the Bronx on Sunday night.
The NYPD said whoever pulled it off got away with $100,000 worth of hand bags and jewelry.
Sources told CBS2 that someone broke into the back balcony door of a mansion at the corner of Grovesner and Iselin avenues in the Fieldston section of the borough just after 5 p.m. on Saturday.
So far, no arrests have been made.