NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A big burglary investigation was underway in the Bronx on Sunday night.

The NYPD said whoever pulled it off got away with $100,000 worth of hand bags and jewelry.

Sources told CBS2 that someone broke into the back balcony door of a mansion at the corner of Grovesner and Iselin avenues in the Fieldston section of the borough just after 5 p.m. on Saturday.

So far, no arrests have been made.

