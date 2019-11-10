



— A pair of tip jar thieves haven’t only been stealing money from businesses in Queens , but are also wanted for assaulting employees. The duo have hit two cafes in two weeks.

On Sunday, the NYPD released surveillance video of two men wanted for the crimes.

One robbery happened Friday evening at a cafe on Seneca Avenue in Ridgewood, Queens. Around $100 was in the jar and when a female worker tried to get the money back she was hit in the head, police said.

There was a similar robbery on Oct. 28 at a restaurant a few blocks away.

Both of the victims in the robberies tried confronting the men who stole from them. CBS2’s Christina Fan spoke to one of them who said she was just fighting for what she worked so hard for.

Merve Arslanturk said she was immediately suspicious when two men walked into Cafe M at around 5:30 p.m. on Friday. Arslanturk said they acted like they were from out of town, ordered a cup of coffee, and, while she had her back turned, stole the tip jar from the counter.

“While I prep I hear the tip jar, the sound of the coins there was like changes to and then I was like, ‘What are you doing?'” Arslanturk said.

Merve is from a 30-year-old student from Turkey who is supporting herself through college by working at the cafe. She said she rarely receives more than $100 in tips in a day, which is what may have compelled her to run outside and chase the men down.

“He started punching me on the face. I have here three earrings they scratched and after that it was bleeding,” Arslanturk said.

Police said the same two suspects are wanted for hitting another business on Oct. 28 on Weirfield Street in Ridgewood. There, they also punched an employee who tried to intervene after they stole $40 from a tip jar.

She said she not only hopes the suspects are caught but that they recognize the impact their crimes have on victims, both physical and emotional.

“I’m a computer science student. It’s not easy. Here I still keep my three days double-shift work and I full-time study. It’s not easy, you know,” Arslanturk said.

The two robberies happened within a few blocks of one another. If you know who these suspects are, you’re asked to give the NYPD a call.