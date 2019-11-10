Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A dispute between two homeless men turned deadly on the Upper West Side.
Police say they found a 22-year-old man and a 36-year-old man suffering from stab wounds at a homeless shelter on West 83rd Street overnight.
Both were taken to Mount Sinai St. Luke’s Hospital.
The 22-year-old was pronounced dead at the hospital.
The 36-year-old is in stable condition. He is now in police custody and charges are pending.