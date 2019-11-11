NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are trying to track down a man they say yanked a woman off a Citi Bike and violently robbed her last month in Manhattan.
The 23-year-old victim was riding a bike around 10:40 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 4 when she was attacked on 12th Avenue near West 24th Street in Chelsea.
Police said the suspect grabbed the woman from behind, knocked her to the ground and punched her multiple times in the face.
He also stole her cellphone and her case, which contained her bankcard, police said.
On Sunday, investigators released surveillance video of two men they say used the woman’s bankcard just over an hour later at Sunsweet Market on Sixth Avenue.
Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting 274637.