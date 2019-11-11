Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City officials are urging everyone to be prepared for the rain, snow and plummeting temperatures in the forecast for Tuesday.
Kathryn Garcia, the Department of Sanitation commissioner, says if you don’t have to drive on Tuesday, stay home.
“One of the things that we had said last year is that we were going to over-communicate. We were going to over-communicate, even when obviously we are having an astonishingly beautiful fall day today, that there are really significant transitions that can happen in weather. It can go from very innocuous to very challenging very quickly, and we need New Yorkers to be paying attention to that,” she said.
Web Extra: NYC Officials Share Update On City’s Winter Storm Prep —
The quick transition in weather may lead to icy roads.