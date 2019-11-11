



All things considered, we’re looking at a pretty nice holiday with sunshine and temperatures running above normal for a change. Highs will be in the upper 50s to around 60°.

We stay dry for the better part of the night, but all bets are off after about 5 or 6 am when rain starts to approach the area. Expect temps to only fall to around 50° by daybreak.

Tomorrow’s morning rush looks a little damp with periods of rain. Then, expect a changeover to wet snow late in the morning before it wraps up by the early afternoon hours. The other side of the story will be our temperatures as we start the day at around 50°, then by late in the afternoon it will only feel like the 20s and teens!

Frigid air will then remain in place tomorrow night into Wednesday with temperatures running about 20° below normal.