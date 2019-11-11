Honoring Our HeroesNYC Hosts 100th Annual Veterans Day Parade, Click For Street Closures
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:CBS2 Weather headlines, Matt DeLucia, New York weather


Matt DeLucia
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Morning! It’s chilly out the door, but not as cold as the past few mornings. Temps are in the low 40s in NYC and 30s for the suburbs.

A nice day is in store as we honor our veterans. Temps will reach the upper 50s (and even 60 for some to the south) under partly sunny skies.

(Credit: CBS2)

Clouds will increase tonight ahead of a strong cold front. A few showers are possible after midnight, but the best chance for precip is by sunrise Tuesday through the morning hours. It’s rain for most, with mixing to the N&W. As cold air filters in, everyone may see some flakes to end.

(Credit: CBS2)

We’re not expecting much, if any accumulation… maybe an inch in the higher elevations N&W. Behind the front… a big temp drop! We’ll see our high Tuesday early in the morning, then temps drop into the 30s through the day.

(Credit: CBS2)

It’s into the teens and 20s Tuesday night, and by sunrise Wednesday… it’s feeling like the single digits for many. Keep the winter gear handy!

Comments

Leave a Reply