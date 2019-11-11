



Matt DeLuciaCBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Morning! It’s chilly out the door, but not as cold as the past few mornings. Temps are in the low 40s in NYC and 30s for the suburbs.

A nice day is in store as we honor our veterans. Temps will reach the upper 50s (and even 60 for some to the south) under partly sunny skies.

Clouds will increase tonight ahead of a strong cold front. A few showers are possible after midnight, but the best chance for precip is by sunrise Tuesday through the morning hours. It’s rain for most, with mixing to the N&W. As cold air filters in, everyone may see some flakes to end.

We’re not expecting much, if any accumulation… maybe an inch in the higher elevations N&W. Behind the front… a big temp drop! We’ll see our high Tuesday early in the morning, then temps drop into the 30s through the day.

It’s into the teens and 20s Tuesday night, and by sunrise Wednesday… it’s feeling like the single digits for many. Keep the winter gear handy!