Comments
MILBURN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A water main break forced a New Jersey mall to close early.
MILBURN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A water main break forced a New Jersey mall to close early.
The Mall at Short Hills in Millburn had to evacuate Monday afternoon after a water main under the mall broke.
Power in the building also had to be shut off, forcing many people to cut short their shopping trips.
Mall officials say they’re working on repairs. The mall will remain closed for the rest of the day Monday, but they hope to re-open stores and restaurants soon.