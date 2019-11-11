Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The USO of New York honored veterans on Monday by putting together thousands of care packages for military members deployed overseas.
The event was held at the Port Authority Bus Terminal.
Each year during the holidays the USO delivers 5,000 packages to service members in remote areas like Afghanistan, Kuwait and Iraq.
They include snacks, toiletries, and handwritten notes of encouragement.
The USO is the top service organization for military members and their families and has been providing support for more than 77 years.