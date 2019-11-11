(CBS Local)– It’s been over 15 years since the final episode of “Sex In The City” aired, but actor Kristin Davis still thinks about her time with Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kim Cattrall.

Davis stared in and produced the new Netflix movie “Holiday In The Wild” with Rob Lowe and her time on the New York based drama helped her realize what she would need to do to be successful in Hollywood.

“Some things have really changed and some things haven’t,” said Davis in an interview with CBS Local’s DJ Sixsmith. “If you’re a woman and you’re in the business and over 40, you are in a group of people that includes 40-year-olds all the way up to 80-year-olds. You’re in one group and it’s so weird. That’s why you have to make your own things. When we were on Sex In The City, we were involved in everything and that was wonderful. It wasn’t in our contract, it was just the way our creative culture was on the show.”

Davis shot her new movie in South Africa with Lowe and it tells the story of a woman named Kate and a pilot named Derek who come together to rescue an elephant. A lot has changed for the actor since she first picked up a script for “Sex In The City” in the late 1990s.

“Before the show started, I remember reading the script and thinking this was a show that I would watch,” said Davis. “Four women running around New York City and being paid to work in New York City. Back then that was unbelievable and I had to be on this show. I don’t care if no one watches this. It was a small show in the beginning and we shot the whole first season before anyone saw it. We never foresaw it would be this huge thing.”