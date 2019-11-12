



The governor sent a letter to National Grid on Tuesday, saying the state intends to revoke its certificate to operate its downstate gas franchise.

In the letter, Cuomo told National Grid CEO John Pettigrew and President John Bruckner the revocation will take place in 14 days. The governor had previously said he was exploring revoking their license.

WEB EXTRA: Read the letter (.pdf)

The move comes after CBS2’s extensive reporting on the pipeline pawns, caught up in a moratorium National Grid imposed on service hookups. National Grid said the moratorium was necessary due to a supply shortage that could only be fixed with the approval of a new pipeline.

In the letter, Cuomo said National Grid showed “reckless disregard” for the obligations incumbent upon it as a public utility.

“Given National Grid’s mishandling of the gas supply system on Long Island and New York City as evidenced by your recent ‘moratorium’ on service there is no doubt National Grid failed to provide ‘adequate and reliable’ service,” he wrote.

The governor said National Grid’s argument that a moratorium is necessary due to a supply shortage “exhibits your failure to plan for supply needs. Your fundamental legal obligation as mandated by your certificate of operation was to plan and provide for future needs. You failed by your own admission.”

“The ‘moratorium’ is either a fabricated device or a lack of competence. There is no legitimate need for it in the first place,” he wrote.

Cuomo said National Grid can use the 14 days to “present meaningful and immediate remedial actions.”

“They want a pipeline. They want a 15 year contract to have a pipeline. Why? Because they’re in the gas business, so the pipeline would secure their business – that’s my opinion,” Cuomo said in an interview. “We’re moving to renewables – we’re doing wind power, solar power, et cetera. They want to stay in the gas business, and what they’re basically saying is, ‘If I don’t get my pipeline, I’m turning off the gas.'”

Cuomo accused National Grid of “trying to extort New Yorkers to get their pipeline built and this is not going to be a matter of extortion.”

CBS2 has been reporting on the pipeline pawns for months. It was only after we demanded answers that the governor got actively involved. First, he got the PSC to order National Grid to restore service to more than 1,100 customers.

Sources told CBS2 National Grid could also face fines in the tens of millions of dollars. Sources also said that either Con Edison or PSE&G would be able to take over the franchise.