FRANKLIN SQUARE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A Long Island man was arrested Monday for allegedly sending inappropriate text messages to a boy he was tutoring.
Nassau County Police say 67-year-old Eric Mordhorst, of Franklin Square, worked as a music tutor for about one year.
Mordhorst is accused of repeatedly sending inappropriate text messages to a 14-year-old student.
He is being charged with endangering the welfare of a child.
Anyone else who believes they may have been victimized by Mordhorst is asked to contact police at 516-573-6553. Callers can remain anonymous.