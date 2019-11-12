CHECK THE FORECASTBundle Up! Temperatures Plunging Across Tri-State As Wintry Mix Blows Through
FRANKLIN SQUARE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A Long Island man was arrested Monday for allegedly sending inappropriate text messages to a boy he was tutoring.

Nassau County Police say 67-year-old Eric Mordhorst, of Franklin Square, worked as a music tutor for about one year.

Mordhorst is accused of repeatedly sending inappropriate text messages to a 14-year-old student.

He is being charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

Anyone else who believes they may have been victimized by Mordhorst is asked to contact police at 516-573-6553. Callers can remain anonymous.

